Economic Recession: Stop Blaming Jonathan, Fayose Tells Buhari

Governor gives teachers N50m, two brand new cars

Victor Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming past leaders, particularly ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, for the current economic recession in the country.

He told Buhari in explicit terms that what Nigerians voted for in 2015 was a change for better and that the President should live by that motto, failing which Nigerians will “change the change”.

Appreciating the teachers for making Ekiti ranked first in the 2016 National Examinations Council(NECO) in the country, Fayose donated a sum of N50 million to the teachers in the state and two brand new Kia Rio cars to the best teachers in both public primary and secondary schools.

Addressing the teachers at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti in commemoration of the 2016 World Teachers’ Day, Fayose said : “ What we voted for in 2015 was plenty and boutiful blessing and not economic recession. Today , Nigerian teachers can no longer afford three-square meals a day.

“Nigerians are not begging for too much; what they wanted is to change their fortunes for better. President Buhari must stop complaining. He must address this recession that is killing Nigerians”.

Fayose, who promised to increase the incentive to a sum of N100 million in 2017, if the teachers can sustain the feat, said his government won’t leave huge debt of outstanding salary arrears as a debt burden for the succeeding government.