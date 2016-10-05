Chevron National Arts Competition Grand Finale Holds in Asaba Thursday

By Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Asaba, the Delta State capital, will this Thursday host the grand finale of the 2016 Chevron Annual Arts Competition (NAC) for all post-primary schools in Nigeria, an initiative of Chevron Nigeria Limited on behalf of the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture.

Inaugurated 11 years ago by Chevron with support from the Federal Ministry of Education, the competition affords participants the opportunity to discover their talents in fine and creative arts and stimulate their passion towards possible career in create arts and for entrepreneurship. Thursday’s event, which holds at Grand Hotel, Asaba, Delta State, will feature an exhibition as well as award of scholarships and other prizes to different categories of winners, a statement personally signed by Mr Deji O. Haastrup, Chevron’s General Manager (General Manager Policy, Government & Public Affairs) said.

The main objective of the competition, which Chevron initiated in 2005 with support from the Federal Ministry of Education, is to “stimulate their interest in the field of Fine and Creative Arts, and develop an avenue for the children to see their potentials of becoming future entrepreneurs”, Haastrup explained. He disclosed that the competition has, since its inception 11 years ago, produced over 200 winners including other beneficiaries of scholarships covering various educational disbursements. On the theme of this year’s competition, “Waste to Wealth”, he said it was in tandem with “Chevron’s commitment to using its experience, technology and perseverance to overcome challenges and deliver value.”

