Buhari Seeks Global Cooperation to Defeat Terrorism

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja called for stronger global alliance in intelligence and information sharing to halt the scourge of terrorism in both developing and developed countries.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the president made the call at the State House while receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of the Republic of Tunisia, Mr. Jalel Trabelsi; Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck; Kingdom of Sweden, Mrs. Inger Ultvedt and the High Commissioner of Canada, Mr. Christopher Thornley, at separate meetings.

Buhari told the Canadian High Commissioner that countries must always be on alert, and be willing to share information on activities of terrorists.

The president said Nigeria received support from several countries to fight Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, after the invitation to the G-7 meeting in Germany in 2015, recording remarkable progress in degrading the group and saving many lives.

Buhari said: ‘‘The terrorists are all over the place; and we must be more watchful. If a developed country like France can be attacked by terrorists to the point of killing about 130 people, then what more of developing countries.

‘‘We need to build, and keep increasing our capacities to network and stay ahead. We need to build these capacities across borders because terrorists operate across borders,’’ he said.

Buhari said the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the North East also received attention from some countries, who were quick to render services and material support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that followed the overpowering of Boko Haram.

The president said his government had instituted reforms in various sectors of the Nigerian economy to ensure stability and integrity in operations, promising to create a more enabling environment for new partnerships and attractions for Foreign Direct Investments.

In his remark, Thornley said the reforms in the Nigerian economy were necessary to build global confidence and deeper relationships that will benefit the country.

‘‘We want you to know that Canada stands by you as a friend to Nigeria, and your government,’’ he said.