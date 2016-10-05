Be Resolute, Dogged, Accessible, Muslim Group Charges Obaseki

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Edo state Chapter, has charged the state’s Governor-elect, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to be resolute, dogged in achieving his goals and be sensitive to the complaints of the people of the state.

State chairman of the council, Alhaji Yusuf Bako, gave the charge during a congratulatory visit to Obaseki in his office in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

Accompanied by Alhajia Aminatu Moti of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Bako described Obaseki’s victory at the September 28 governorship election as the will of God.

He noted: “We are happy with the build-up that led to your victory.

“Come rain or sunshine, we Muslims are solidly behind you; we are glad you are a peaceful man and we Muslims are also peaceful.

“Be resolute, be dogged and accessible and the sky will be your limit. Be watchful of hypocrites”.

He said Muslims across the state will continue to do what is right in the state and further prayed, “God will guide you, protect you and bless you so that at the end of your tenure you will have the course to give him thanks. The entire Muslims in Edo state congratulate you and we hope that this will be a new era for the development of Edo state”.