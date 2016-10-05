Amapakabo Won’t Leave Rangers, Says Chukwu

Enugu Rangers Technical Director, Christian Chukwu, has said emphatically that the winning Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo is 100 per cent certain to keep his job at the Nigerian Professional Football League champions.

The Super Eagles assistant coach who guided the Flying Antelopes to their seventh league title after a nervous 32-year waiting ended his contract circle with the conclusion of the top-flight on Sunday.

Chukwu admitted that every contract is time bound same with coach Amapakabo’s but insisted that management is doing the needful to offer the former Enyimba handler another contract.

“Normally, contract has a beginning and end as well as room for renewal the contract of Coach Imama Amapakabo is not an exception.

“The board, government and management are looking at it but be rest assured that Amapakabo is not going anywhere else.

“The needful is being done to ensure he continues from where he stopped, he is part and parcel of the team,” said the former Nigerian manager and strongman to supersport.com.

Chukwu said the Coal City side is certain to keep the league crown in the next three, four seasons.

“Rangers are big team in Nigeria only that the league crown eluded us for a long time but now the side have been able to organise themselves to win the title coupled with the fact that the players who won the title are young they are certain to keep the crown in the next three, four seasons.

“Right now they have bigger achievement in view. The players have been given two, three weeks to rest while we take time off to review the team’s score sheet in the out-gone season with the aim to forge a better plan for the assignment both on home front and continent.

“Of course, we will not want to disappoint at the continent, we are the first to play at the continent but Enyimba happened to be the first to win the title.

“We want to replicate the first on the home soil at the continent,” said Chukwu.

Enugu Rangers will campaign in Africa’s first tier club competition, CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, Fidelis Ilechukwu has resigned as head coach of Mountain of Fire Football Club after successfully guiding them to staying in the top flight football league after a nervy end to the season.

A 1-0 victory over IfeanyiUbah FC helped the Olukoya Boys avoid demotion to the lower league – after a brilliant start in the 2015/2016 NPFL season.

In the wake of this, Ilechukwu took the decision to step down after several years at the helm.

“I submitted my resignation letter to the club management on Monday,” he said.

“I cannot say for certain my step, I have some offers and I am considering but I have not made up my mind on that.”