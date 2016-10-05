Air Force Boosts Personnel Physical Fitness

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday boosted the combat readiness of its personnel by engaging them in a 7km physical fitness route march.

All units under NAF Logistics Command, led by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal Sani Ahmed, alongside other senior officers walked from Sam Ethan Base to the annex of National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and back to the base again.

However, before the third quarter route march, the troops had first mustered by 4am where the medical team administered some tests, especially that of High Blood Pressure, before the exercise kicked off by 6am.

Ahmed, while charging the troops to be battle ready always, said the essence of the exercise was to ensure that the personnel are fit for duty, especially when deployed to the North-east.

In his speech afterwards he said, “I congratulate you for coming out in large number to participate in this exercise. The essence of the exercise is to foster all round physical fitness of the personnel through active participation in group exercises for team spirit.

“We must not relent in our effort at ensuring that physical fitness occupies and enviable place in the service training programme.

“This will enhance combat readiness, especially at this time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria are confronted with security challenges in the North East.

“The best way in which we can serve the cause of peace and defend the territorial integrity of this nation is by making ourselves physically and psychologically fit so that no power may dare harbour any aggressive designs against us.

“For sound minds, we should have sound bodies and that is why the military, world over attaches so much importance to the physical fitness exercises and fitness exercises and body building culture.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express

my gratitude to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar for the unquantifiable achievements recorded towards the advancement of the Logistics Command within the past one year of his assumption of office.”

On the route march he said, “The NAF places high premium on fitness and have the interest to see personnel represent the nation at national and international events.

“I am particularly impressed with the gallantry performance of the command sports men and women during the combat games in Kaduna.

“The command had released athletes in preparation for the inter command games scheduled to hold in Katsina next month. The exercise will no doubt aid your preparation for the games.

“I enjoin you to take care of your health as it is cheaper to maintain a healthy body but participating in exercises than to regularly visit the hospital for treatment.”