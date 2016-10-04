Niger Gov’s Wife: Prolonged Labour One of the Causes of VVF

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Wife of the Governor of Niger State, Dr Amina Sani Bello, has said prolonged labour is one of the causes of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) among women in the country.

Amina Bello made the disclosure when she opened a VVF camp in Bida town where not less than 30 women were to undergo corrective surgery at the expense of her non-governmental organisation – RAISE Foundation.

Mrs. Bello also attributed the rise in the VVF cases to refusal of some women to seek medical attention in hospitals.

“Prolonged labour is the major cause of VVF and instead of going to the Primary Health Care Centres close to them, they try to deliver at home which leads to complications.

“Eventually, when they are taken to the hospital, they would have lost the child and then developed the condition.”

Bello also stated that her foundation had commenced plans to set up a Fistula Centre that would serve the North-central geopolitical zone of the country because presently there was one of such facility in the area.

She enjoined Nigerians to join in the fight against VVF, saying: “It is everybody’s business to join in the sensitisation and education of the people on the need to access primary health care centres.”