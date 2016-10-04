INTERPOL Begins Capacity Building on Cybercrime Investigation for Nigeria Police, Others

Says syndicates responsible for compromising over 60 million businesses arrested

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), in collaboration with Trend Micro, yesterday began a one week capacity building programme on cybercrime investigation for the police officers involved in investigation (practitioner investigators) from Nigeria and several other countries from across Africa.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Abuja, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, on Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Mr. Hycent Dagala, said criminals in the cyberspace deploy information and communication technology (ICT) know-how to unleash mayhem and financial injuries on innocent citizens across the continent.

He admitted that law enforcement in the continent is only just beginning to grapple with this menace, adding, that on his part, he has set up and deployed a dedicated high-tech and cybercrime unit within the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in the country.

Idris said: “Currently, efforts are being vigorously pursued to equip the unit with the tools and techniques to boost its capacities in crime enquiries, identity fraud, online tracking of suspects, electronic crime scene investigation of computer networks and mobile devices.”

He said in the nearest future, experienced practitioner investigators will be deployed to state police commands, where cybercrime is prevalent, adding that this will pioneer the diffusion of this policing capacity.

While answering questions at the sideline, the Head of Training, INTERPOL Global Complex for Innovation, Mr. Wei XIan Tee, said INTERPOL in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and INTERPOL Central National Bureau in Abuja were able to burst over 60 million businesses already being compromised by syndicates.

On what to expect from the capacity workshop, he said: “We have different categories of training for crime investigation, analysis and how to profile criminals in the cyberspace and from email investigation to deep web investigations.”

He however, said winning the war on cybercrime requires greater collaboration among countries, stakeholders and individuals, adding: “Every country across the globe is facing the same cybercrime challenges, which is taking its toll and having huge negative impact on the citizens.”

Tee admitted that traditional crimes like extortion is moving into space across all the regions, adding that countries especially within the continent together through building relationship and framework to fight cybercrime.