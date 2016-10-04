Independence Day Golf: IBB Club Stuns Achimota 27-10

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

IBB International Golf and Country Club led by Okey Igweh, whitewashed the visiting Achimota Club 1924 of Ghana 27-10 to regain the Independence Match play trophy held in Abuja.

Achimota stood no chance after they were subdued in the singles matches 181/2-5 1/2. The visitors, led by their Vice Captain, Mark Cofie Jnr, had earlier lost the opening doubles 81/2-41/2.

The Ghanaian were attending the match play that was organised to mark the 56th Independence Day Anniversary of Nigeria.

They came with a high powered delegation of 24 players that also included the Lady Captain, Peace Akwei and the Competition Secretary George Y. Amoah. The Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador William Azumah Kanyirige also spent three evenings with the contingent.

Cofie commended IBB Club for a very well hosted tournament that enabled the visitors make new friends and renew old acquaintances.

”The tournament was well organised. The golf was not really the main thing as we had a lot of interaction socially. The camaraderie that prevailed in the three days is extraordinary,” Cofie said.

He said there was no sign of the waning in Ghana and Nigeria ties, adding Achimota focused on the quality of representation as opposed to the quantity.

Cofie and Akwei, who were playing the IBB course for the first time, expressed amusement at the beauty and serenity of the golf course.

Akwei in particular considered the course to be among the best golf courses she has played in the world.

“It is a different course to Achimota. I have been to Abuja two times before but it was my first time of playing the IBB course. It is a fantastic course . I have had the priviledge of playing in Dubai, South Africa and East Africa, but this course is very similar to a course I played in Virginia. The amenities here are top notch. IBB is a first class course and about the best in Africa in my opinion, Akwei said.

Paul Adebimpe emerged as the men overall winner of the Independence Day Golf tournament with the net score of 68. The 21 handicapper carded a gross score of 89 and has been given a new handicap of 18.8 on the strength of his feat.

Geoffrey Onyejegbu fired 69 net to beat Julius Fadairo by three shots to win the Men Division 1 , while M.Ekechukwu, who returned 70 net, won the division 2 title at the expense of Ibi Ikpoki, who was two shots off the pace.

Amina Wilfred shot 73 to win the ladies nett, while Rachel Danjuma edged Grace Ihonvbere for the Ladies Gross title. Danjuma came in with 91.

Over 300 golfers featured in the independence Day kitty.