FCT Minister Receives Benin, Chadian Presidents

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, monday received the visiting Presidents of the Republic of Benin and Chad, Mr. Patrice Talon and Mr. Idriss Deby at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircrafts of the visiting Benin and Chad Presidents touched down at exactly 9.05a.m. and 9.45a.m. respectively Nigerian time amid rousing reception.

The two presidents joined President Issoufou of Niger that landed in Nigeria since Sunday to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari to attend the launch of a book written in his honour.

The book “Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria” by Professor John N. Paden was presented to the public Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Ministers of Internal Affairs, General Abdulrahman Danbazo as well as that of State for Foreign Affairs Hajiya Khadija Abba-Ibrahim joined the FCT Minister to receive the visiting President of Benin; while the Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as well as that of State for Foreign Affairs Hajiya Khadija Abba-Ibrahim joined the FCT Minister to receive the visiting President of Chad.