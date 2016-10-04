Coach Amapakabo Set to Dump Rangers

AFTERMATH OF 32 YEARS LONG WAIT

The History-making coach Imama Amapakabo has announced his contract with Rangers ended Sunday after he led the club to win the Nigeria league after 32 years.

The 43-year-old former goalkeeper according to africanfootball.com said: “The book Rangers is closed. We will see if we will open another book again.

“On the pitch on Sunday, I closed the book and I tried to see which is the next book to read.

“We have been able to read this particular book, it is closed now. We will open another book.”

He has now been linked with South African club Chippa United, deposed champions Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Sunshine Stars.

Imama himself said, ”I have been linked with many clubs, but I will just sit back and let God lead me. God leads and I follow.”

He further admitted that personally it was a tough and rough road to victory for him.

“When I started out, nobody believed in me but they did not stop from giving me a chance,” recalled the coach, who has assisted the likes of Solomon Ogbeide, John Obuh and Kadiri Ikhana.

“I am a young man, I am not from this clime (Eastern Nigeria), I did not play for Rangers…they were factors and they were tough to deal with.

“I was an unknown quantity, but here we’re today.”