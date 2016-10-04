CAF League Ticket: Gov Wike Congratulates Rivers Utd

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has congratulated Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt for securing a CAF Champions League ticket after they emerged second in the just-concluded Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Governor Wike said that management and players were worthy ambassadors of Rivers State all through the 2015/2016 NPFL season, displaying great football artistry and professionalism.

He particularly lauded the players for reciprocating the sponsorship of the state government, by being committed all through the just concluded season.

The governor assured the management and players of Rivers United of the continued support of the State Government as they fly the flag of Nigeria in the forthcoming CAF Champions League.

The Governor upon assumption of office, merged the defunct Sharks and Dolphin Football Clubs to form a stronger team Rivers United.

The new Rivers United has been well-funded by Governor Wike , leading to their superlative performance in the NPFL .