PwC Set to Name Media Awards Winners

PwC Nigeria has said that it will announce winners of the inaugural PwC Media Excellence Awards in Lagos on Friday 7 October 2016.

The call for entries for the award which the firm said was conceived to celebrate and reward excellence in business reporting in Nigeria was made in August and was open to professional journalists working in Nigeria, who have produced a story that falls within the categories covered by the award and that is available on a platform whose primary audience is Nigeria.

In a statement by the professional services firm, preparations are in top gear for the award night during which the winning entries in the four categories covering tax, capital markets, SMEs and economy reporting will be announced.

Tax Partner at PwC Nigeria and head of the awards steering committee, Taiwo Oyedele said:

“We received over fifty entries across the four categories from a wide range of channels including print, television and online publications. These entries are right now being assessed by the judges and we look forward to recognising and rewarding the very best among them during the award night.”

In addition to the cash prize of N500, 000 to be presented to the winner in each category, selected entries that meet certain criteria of quality and relevance will also be recognised and celebrated at the award night.

Oyedele added: “We hope that at the end of the day, we would have helped to kick start a conversation around better business reporting in Nigeria.”