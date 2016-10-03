Prolonged Labour a Cause of VVF -Niger Governor’s Wife

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Wife of the Governor of Niger state, Dr Amina Sani Bello, has said that prolonged labour is one of the causes of Vesico Vaginal Fistula, VVF, among women in the country

She made the disclosure when she opened a VVF camp in Bida town where not less than 30 women were to undergo corrective surgery at the expense of her non-governmental organization – RAISE foundation.

Mrs Bello also attributed the rise in VVF cases to refusal of some women to seek medical attention in hospitals.

“Prolonged labour is one of the main causes of VVF; prolonged labour is the major cause of VVF and instead of going to the Primary Health Care centres close to them, they try to deliver at home, which leads to complications.

“Eventually, when they are taken to the hospital, they might have lost the child and then developed the condition,” she said.