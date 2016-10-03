FG Appoints Ibrahim Pantami as New DG of NITDA

The federal government has appointed Mr. Ibrahim Pantami, as the new Director-General (DG) of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Pantami and 12 other new chief executives of other agencies and parastatals of government were appointed for a four year term at first instance.

In a statement signed by the agency’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, she said the new NITDA boss is taking over from Dr. Vincent Olatunji, who piloted the agency in acting capacity till Pantami was appointed.

The statement read: “NITDA was created in April 2001 in response to the National Information Technology Development Act (2007). The agency is expected to create a framework for planning, research, evaluation and regulation of Information Technology practices, activities and systems in Nigeria.”

The statement referred to Pantami, as an ICT Specialist, teacher, Islamic Cleric and Development Activist, adding that the new DG’s i

technology journey has been inspiring and encouraging.

The statement further added: “Pantami is currently an Associate Professor of Computer Information System at the Islamic University of Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the first Nigerian Citizen ever to teach in the university of more than 63 years of existence.”

Born and grew up in Gombe State, where he obtained his basic education, completed his 1st Degree in Computer Science in 2002 at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, M.Sc Computer Science 2008, Master of Business Admin. (Technology) in 2010 via the same University and he obtained his PhD in the United Kingdom.

Pantami lectured at ATBU Bauchi for more than a decade before joining Islamic University Madina as Assistant Professor in Computing Systems and Information Technology. He authored many books on ICT, STEM, Technology, Politics and Community Reconciliation and Religion.

Other books written by Pantami, include: The Negative impact of ICT on human health. Volume 2, No 2 Jomatech, 2010; An analysis of e-learning in Nigerian and United Kingdom Universities. Volume 2, no 1, International Journal of Computer and Information Technology, India, Information and Communication Technology, A Tool for Fraud Prevention and Detection. Volume 1, no 2 Jomatech 2008, Data Recovery and Back up Disaster. Volume 2, no 1 Jomatech, 2008, Analysis on the failure of Desktop and Laptop Hardware Components. Volume 2, no 1 Jomatech, 2008, among others.

Pantami has successfully participated in several seminars, international and local conference and workshops as resource person, speaker, presenter, and discussant. He participated in NMFUK Conference which held in Newcastle 2011, Leicester, 2013, IT Conference in Paris 2013, Oil and Gas Computing, 2013, National Seminar on Graphing Calculators, University of Mathematics Malaysia, 2008, International Workshop on Family Planning and Reproductive Health, the statement added.