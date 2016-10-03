Edo Election: Ize-Iyamu Contested against INEC , Fayose Insists

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Monday lent his voice to the conduct of the Edo governorship poll, saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, contested against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the party did not solely contest against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Godwin Obaseki.

Fayose said the APC victory in the election was “victory only made possible by the use of federal government agencies to subvert the will of the people.”

Obaseki, who was backed by the incumbent Governor, Com. Adams Oshiomhole, won the September 28 governorship election.

Speaking on the outcome of the election through his Special Assistant on Public Communications , Lere Olayinka, Fayose said it was unfortunate that those whose change was made possible because the then PDP government allowed the people the freedom to make a choice have now eroded the independence of INEC.