Editors’ House for Inauguration Thursday 

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) will inaugurate its first ever secretariat on October 6, 2016, in Ikeja, Lagos.

The secretariat, coming over 55 years after the birth of the Guild, will serve as the permanent office of the NGE which is the highest professional body of Nigerian editors in the print, electronic and online media.

The event holds at 24 Mojidi Street, off Toyin Street, Ikeja, which is the address of the secretariat.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, will be the Special Guest of Honour while the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, will play the roles of hosts governor and minister respectively.

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who played a prominent role during the fund-raising for the secretariat will chair the occasion which will also have in attendance other dignitaries including captains of industry, public office holders as well as professionals and business people.

In April 2014, the Guild had organised a fund-raiser for the building of a befitting secretariat.

According to the President of the Guild, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, the acquisition of a secretariat for the Guild is a milestone in the history of the highest professional body in Nigerian journalism.

She especifically thanked the past leaders of the Guild for their vision and for working hard to realise the dream of a permanent office for the Guild.

The president enjoined all past presidents of the Guild, Fellows and members to turn out en masse to grace the epochal occasion.