BA Celebrates Nigeria @ 56 with Discounts to London, US, Canada

British Airways has announced another discount offer for its World Traveller (economy), World Traveler Plus, and Club World (business) class customers a few months after it rolled out special discounts in its World Traveller (economy) class customers.

Known as ‘The Independence Offer’ in commemoration of Nigeria’s 56 years of independence, it affords British Airways Nigerian customers the opportunity to make fantastic savings while travelling on these cabins to London and select United States and Canadian cities, but they must hurry as the amazing fares are only valid from midnight of 30 September into early morning of 01 October. The offer will be available for sale for 7 days.

Explaining the offer, Regional General Manager West Africa, British Airways in Nigeria, Mr. Kola Olayinka said the new offer which is valid for flights from Lagos or Abuja means the airline’s customers can now travel from Lagos or Abuja to London from just US$180 in World Traveler or US1800 in Club World (business class).

Many US destinations are included in the offer, notable ones are New York, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Dallas, Tampa Florida, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco. The Canadian destinations include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.

All fares, he added, are exclusive of taxes and surcharges, with outbound travel scheduled between October 1 and December 10 2016. He advised customers to check with their IATA certified travel agents, or the British Airways website, www.ba.com for more details of the special offer.

According to the Airlines Regional Manager, these fantastic fares are for double celebrations, Nigeria’s 56 independence anniversary as well as BA’s celebration of successful and rewarding 80 years of operation into Nigeria.

“We know 2016 has been economically very tough for our Nigerian customers, hence our decision to try and reward them for their consistent loyalty over the years and our opportunity to say thank you for keeping faith with us”

“We also congratulate Nigeria for yet another celebration of Independence, there is no better time for Nigeria to rise up economically, culturally and socially, we are a nation that has character and resilience, now would be a great time for all Nigerians to rise up, support our Government initiatives and indeed restore Nigeria to its rightful place in the committee of Nations”

“At British Airways, we are always looking for opportunities to delight our Nigerian customers, and the independence anniversary presents us with a unique one. We made a promise of giving our Nigerian customers much more for less, so we will continue to do this from time to time, because at British Airways, the customer is at the heart of our business,” he said.