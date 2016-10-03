AES Appoints SIFAX Shipping as Agent in Nigeria, Ghana

SIFAX Shipping Company Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has been appointed as the new agent of Auto Export Shipping (AES) in Nigeria and Ghana.

A.E.S. is a non-vessel operating common carrier, which handles shippers’ exports of vehicles including automobiles, trucks, and mobile industrial equipment via roll on/roll off vessel services from U.S. ports to various West Africa ports.

According to President, AES, Mr. Pete Bottino, the new appointment, which takes effect from September 1, 2016, is a testament of SIFAX Shipping’s track record of excellent service and ingenious business acumen that have seen the company work for some of the biggest clients in the industry.

According to him, “AES is pleased to announce our business relationship with SIFAX Shipping Company Limited. The company will serve as our releasing agent in Nigeria and Ghana for all our RORO Shipments to Lagos and Tema, which will be operated by Hyundai Glovis, one of the leading global shipping lines. As a leading player in the maritime industry across West Africa, we are convinced in the ability of SIFAX Shipping to deliver quality service and meet all expectations.”

While responding to the appointment, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. John Jenkins, thanked AES for the opportunity to partner with the company, adding that SIFAX Shipping would exhibit the tradition of delivering best value which all SIFAX Group subsidiaries are noted for.

“I have the implicit confidence that all the stakeholders in this new business deal – Hyundai Glovis, AES, agents and consignees — would enjoy the best of excellent service that has marked out our company as the option of first choice in all the countries that we operate,” he said.

The SIFAX Group had recently launched its one-stop-shop vehicle importation service in Lagos.

The development, the company said, is aimed at transforming the RoRO industry in Lagos into a model in Africa.

The vehicle importation service is a joint-venture partnership involving SIFAX Group, foremost international shipping agent, Auto Export Shipping (AES) and Hyundai Glovis, the logistics arm of Hyundai KIA Automotive Group.

Speaking at the formal reception of the first vessel, MV Glovis Supreme, at the Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, Mr. John Jenkins said the RORO service was part of the business expansion strategy of the company, adding that its experience in handling such service in times past coupled with its customer-focused philosophy have positioned it well to make a success of the service.

He said: “SIFAX Group has a policy of exploring various opportunities to deepen our impact in the country’s economy. This partnership is designed to bring innovation, excellent service and unparalleled customer satisfaction to the RORO business in the country. Expansion of our service base is one of the key elements of SIFAX Group business strategy for 2016.

“The service will be a one-stop shop one which will include port terminal services, stevedoring, and ship agency and off-dock services. I am happy to say that our partners, agents and consignees are in for a swell time due to the volume of preparations that has gone into this new business.”