Success Scores First Premier League Goal, Moses Shines for Chelsea

Isaac Success scored his first Premier League goal to salvage a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth as compatriot Victor Moses shone in his first Chelsea start in three years. The showings of Success and Victor Moses will certainly be a good omen for Nigeria going into Sunday’s World Cup qualifier in Zambia.

Success, who has received his first-ever call-up by the Super Eagles, came off the bench to draw hosts Watford level in the 65th minute with a looping header off a free kick. He had replaced compatriot Odion Ighalo seven minutes earlier.

Victor Moses was outstanding after he was handed his first Chelsea start since the summer of 2013 as ‘The Blues’ won 2-0 at Hull City. He was withdrawn in the 85th minute.