Speed Limiting Device: 2,800 Commercial Vehicles Issued Tickets on Take-off – FRSC

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has said 2800 commercial vehicles were issued tickets for the speed limiting device at the commencement of the speed limiting device across the country.

In a statement, which was made available to the media on Sunday in Abuja, the agency said the FRSC boss expressed satisfaction with the advisory enforcement of the device aimed at reducing road accident.

Oyeyemi, according to the statement, said the enforcement was not to inflict pain on motorists and road users, but rather for commercial vehicle owners to voluntarily imbibe the culture of its usage and key in to it.