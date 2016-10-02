Rainoil Sponsors Tennis Prodigy to Barcelona

Integrated downstream oil and gas company, Rainoil Limited, has pledged a $90,000 sponsorship to Sylvester Emmanuel, as part of its CSR efforts and in a bid to further support the sport in Nigeria.

The deal which is in tripartite of$30,000 is renewable for three consecutive years under the management of Political Adviser, Embassy of Switzerland in Abuja to Nigeria, Chad and Niger, Pasacal Holliger.

The sponsorship will see Emmanuel move to a Tennis Academy in Barcelona, Spain where he would be integrated in extensive coaching for his development in the sport and compete in different tournaments.

In his remarks, Pascal appreciated the contribution of the company to the growth of Sylvester, noting that the sponsorship provided an opportunity for the prodigy’s full potential to blossom, and will make a difference in his life and dream of becoming one of the top 200 players in tennis ranking within the next three years.

In a statement by Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Gabriel Ogbechie , “I have watched him play and I am amazed at his talent at such a young age. It is our desire that Sylvester gets the right opportunity to achieve his potential. I have always dreamt of seeing a Nigerian compete at the highest levels on the international stage and Sylvester has a proven track record of dedication and the skill it takes to succeed, hence our resolve to use our resources to support him”. The tennis sensation won the Ikoyi Club Tennis Master tournament sponsored by the company in 2014.

