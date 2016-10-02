Okowa Assures of Sustenance of Job Creation Programme Despite Economic Crunch

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

As a follow-up to his administration’s comprehensive entrepreneurial development and job creation programme, the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has inaugurated the 2016 cycle of the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP) and the Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP).

The governor, who performed the inauguration of the training programmes at the state business incubation centre, Songhai Delta, Amukpe-Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of the state, promised to sustain the entrepreneurial and job creation efforts of his government.

He charged the trainees for the Skills Training and Entrepreneurship 2016 Cycle of STEP, YAGEP and GEEP programmes to take the training seriously to enable them become “entrepreneurs and job creators who will drive the economy of Delta State in the future.”

He said that he was conscious of the watershed effect of the programme and was, therefore, determined to maintain the high standard of its maiden 2015 cycle launched shortly after assuming office.

“I am very passionate about this programme in spite of the present economic challenges”, Okowa noted, adding, “By the special grace of God, we will keep this programme alive.”