Okorocha Offers Scholarship to 200 IDPs, Vulnerable Students in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has offered scholarship to 200 Internally Displaced Persons IDPs and other vulnerable students in Adamawa State

Okorocha had built Rochas Foundation Academy in Yola, Adamawa State capital, through his foundation early this year with the aimed to provide education to IDPs, other vulnerable and children of the less-privileged in the state especially those devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The governor in his widow’s mind had promised during the laying of the Academy foundation in Yola, that if the school is completed, the institution would offered scholarship to vulnerable children especially children of the IDPs off the streets of Yola because of devastation done them by insurgency.

The state commissioner for Education Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta made the disclosure to Journalists yesterday in Yola, immediately after the flagging off distribution of free forms preparatory for admission into the Junior Secondary School of the Academy at Saint Theresa Catholic Cathedral Jimeta and Damare IDPs camp.

“The intention of Rochas was from very kind hearted gesture that we are appreciative of” she said

She expressed gratitude over with the gesture done by the Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha for building the Academy in Yola which will cater for children of Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable groups.

The commissioner said the setting up of the Academy was in collaboration with the Adamawa State government and the Rochas Okorocha Foundation for the educational advancement of vulnerable children to reduce the number of children ramming the streets of Yola, caused by the insurgency.

Farauta noted that “it is a step in the right direction” and therefore urged politicians and other wealthy individuals in Nigeria to emulate the gesture of the Imo state Governor for the benefit of vulnerable children in the society.

“i was confident that the pioneer students will excel despite non-completion of some structures at the school site”. She added