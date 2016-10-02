Obaseki’s Emergence True Reflection of Wishes of Edo People, Says PDP Reps Member

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Member representing Egor/Ikpoba Federal constituency of Edo state in the House of Representatives and chieftain of the PDP, Johnson Agbonayinma, has described the governorship election which threw up Mr Godwin Obaseki as governor elect as very transparent, adding that it is true reflection of the wishes of the people of the state.

Agbonayinma who stated this while congratulating Mr Obaseki who defeated his closest rival and candidate of his party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with 319,483 votes as against 253,173 polled by Ize-Iyamu, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free and fair election in the state.

According to him, “I want to congratulate both Obaseki and INEC, Obaseki deserves it because it is the obvious that the generality of the people of the state wants him and that is democracy in action. For the fact that I am a PDP man does not mean I will not commend something good. I live in America and they don’t play do or die politics.So I congratulate Obaseki and I hope he will surpass Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s record because he has a huge challenge before him now.

“And for INEC, you see most times all of us blame INEC for inconclusive elections but you can see that it is not their fault with what happened in Edo state. There was no violence in that election, no killing, people came out freely and happily to cast their votes and you saw the result. So that will tell you that if we don’t witness violence INEC will always conclude elections.

“So we have to orientate our politicians not to see politics as a do or die thing. they should emulate what happened in my state Edo so that we will not continue to rubbish INEC.This has shown that if politicians behave themselves, INEC will do their job perfectly.”