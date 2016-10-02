NANS Commends Tambuwal for Payment of Scholarship for Indigenes Studying Abroad

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Saturday applauded Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, for payment of scholarship for indigenes studying in universities abroad.

Speaking during a solidarity rally in Sokoto yesterday, the spokesman of the group, Comrade Bashir Gorau, said the members of the Association embarked on the rally in view of the giant stride recorded by Tambuwal in the education sector in the state

He stated that the present government provided adequate working materials for effective service delivery in all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state.

Gorau noted that the state government distributed learning materials in all schools across the state.

Others include the distribution of JAMB card to indigenes, recruitment of 500 teachers and rehabilitaion of schools among others.

Gorau posited that the Association embarked on the solidarity visit, following the giant strides recorded by Tambuwal in revamping the education sector in the state.

“As students, we have over the past months embarked on an independent assessment of the visionary leadership of Governor Tambuwal in Sokoto state.

“We have come to the conclusion that the citizens of Sokoto are right in their choice of Tambuwal as their governor in 2015,”he said.

He called on other governors in the North to emulate the Sokoto model, saying no meaningful achievement could be attained without a radical development of the education system.

Responding, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke through the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, said his administration would leave no stone unturned in achieving the desired result in the education sector.