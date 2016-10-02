Lalong to Start Probing Jang this Thursday

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The judicial commission of inquiry recently set up by the Governor of Plateau state, Barrister Simon Lalong, to probe the eight years of the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, has said it has concluded plans to begin the probe this Thursday.

Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Sani Yahaya, in an interview with journalists in Jos on Sunday, revealed that the commission will begin its public hearing on Thursday.

He assured that all parties will be given fair hearing, maintaining that the six member commission was made up of people of proven characters.

He however stated that submission of memoranda was still ongoing. “We are still receiving memoranda; we want to ensure that everyone who has interest to submit memoranda to the commission is given the chance to do so. We have no preference for anyone, or group of persons,” he said. “I can’t tell you the number of memoranda we have collected, because we are still in the process, but I can assure you it will be made known to the public by the chairman of the commission during our inaugural sitting on Thursday.”