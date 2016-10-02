Guber: PDP Vows to Secure Its Vote in Ondo Poll

James Sowole in Akure

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 26 governorship election in Ondo state, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, has said that the party would defend its vote during the forthcoming election.

He made the assertion while speaking with journalists at the end of the road show he did around some streets of Akure, the state capital.

The candidate said the reaction of the crowds that were full of jubilation while his campaign train was moving round showed that what happened in Edo State could not deter the PDP from winning the November 26 Election in Ondo State.

He said the response of the various classes of the people showed that they really want him as their governor.