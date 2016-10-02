Ekiti at 20: Fayose Commends Abacha, Fayemi, Others

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has commended the heroic

contributions of the late military dictator, Gen Sanni Abacha and his

vision leading to the creation of the state.

Fayose, also commended the tremendous contributions of the past

military and civilian administrations of Col. Mohammed Usman ,

Commodore Atanda Yusuf , Dr Kayode Fayemi, Niyi Adebayo and Segun Oni,

in building the state to this enviable height through their

leaderships .

Ekiti State was created on October 1, 1996 alongside Bayelsa, Gombe,

Nasarawa , Ebonyin and Zamfara States.

Addressing stakeholders at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium after the

Independence Walk , which kicked off from Mathew Street in Ado Ekiti,

Fayose commended the military dictator and Ekiti founding fathers for

actualizing the dream for the state’s creation.

“Let me commend Gen. Abacha for creating the state and I also thank

our founding fathers for their vision. Though, I didn’t participate

in the struggle, but I am a beneficiary and many children and

governors yet unborn will also benefit .

“Politics aside, let me commend all the military and duly elected

governors of the past for their contributions, because they have

contributed their own quota within the available resources to lay a

foundation, for without foundation there could be nothing to build

upon.

“Ekiti has scored many firsts within the two years I came on board.

Ekiti recorded in transparency in budget provision. It came first in

2016 NECO sand these came at the most auspicious time when Ekiti is

20. Our desire now sis to buckle up and work harder for more service

delivery for the good of you and I.

“The present economic recession in our country is not pleasurable, it

is not interesting at all. It is a sad news to hear that a dollar is

now being exchanged for N500.

“Whatever our political, religious and interests are, we must put our

eyes on the ball called Ekiti for our tomorrow to be better than

this”, he said.

Fayose promised that the flyover project, Ikere Ekiti dualisation

project, the new Oja Oba market and other projects in all the 16

local governments , including the proposed High Court complex and

new governor’s office will be completed before his departure in 2018.

“I want to tell you that I won’t abandon any project. All the projects

I have started will be completed before my departure,” Fayose assured.

