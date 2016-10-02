Cross River Not About to Lose $30 Million World Bank Fund

The Cross River state Government has stated that the speculation making the rounds that it was about losing about $30 million of the World Bank Commercial Agriculture Development Project (CADP) grant was not true.

It stated this in reaction to insinuations that had gained grounds in the social media to the effect that the state was about to Lose $30m World Bank CADP investment because the

State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, refused to sign the CADP list of successful candidates for training as beneficiaries of the programme because all “his candidates” alleged to be mostly his family members failed to make it at the interview stage.

State Project Coordinator of the CADP, Mr. Ducham Amah, said the allegation was not true as CADP got $26.5 million World Bank Agriculture grant, and much of the money has been spent on the project for which it was meant.

“His Excellency (senator Ben Ayade) has approved $1.7 billion which is the embodiment of all outstanding that we have,” he said.