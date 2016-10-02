Bayelsa Marks Low-key Anniversary as Dickson Challenges FG on Brass LNG, Others

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government on Sunday ended a muffled celebration of the 20 years of the state’s creation with the Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, calling on the federal government to expedite action on the Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) , Brass Fertilizer and the deteriorating East-West Road.

He argued that hastening work on the projects would help generate wealth, create jobs and tackle unemployment in this period of economic recession.

The governor , who later oversaw the presentation of two books in several volumes on the state government at the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, noted that the completion of the East/West Road was a necessity, stressing that a section of the project in Bayelsa State was causing untold hardship and unnecessary carnage on the road.

While describing the Brass LNG as highly profitable when completed, Dickson maintained that appropriate investments should be made in some critical sectors, such as agriculture and the Brass fertilizer company that could stimulate the national economy.

But he acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in the construction of some ongoing projects in the state, including a branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the federal secretariat.