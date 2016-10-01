PDP Blasts APC, says Party Responsible Nation’s Woes

By Laleye Dipo in Minna



The People’s Democratic Party PDP on Friday carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress APC saying the party was responsible for the woes of the ordinary Nigerian.

The PDP submitted that since the party came into power almost two years ago Nigerians had been facing several problems as a result of poor leadership and implementation of policies that were not people friendly.

The party chairman in Niger State, Mr. Tanko Beji who made the observations in a statement released to newsmen to mark Nigeria’s 56th Independence anniversary regretted that Niger State had not fared better under the rulership of the APC government of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

“Niger state has not fared better under the rulership of the clueless visionless and rudderless APC government. “It is sad that virtually all the social infrastructures like water, roads, health facilities etc inherited from the Peoples Democratic Party government by the APC have been allowed to rot away thereby making the sufferings of the people become more unbearable”, he said.

Beji recalled that the APC government declared state of emergency on water, education and the health sectors but argued that “nothing tangible has been done to redress the deplorable conditions” adding that “for several months the taps in major cities have been dry while the road projects being embarked upon by the APC government has also been abandoned; patients visiting the general hospitals now have to sleep on bare floors”.

To compound the situation, the PDP chairman said Governor Abubakar Sani Bello “instead of remaining at home to tackle the myriads of problems bedeviling the state which he was elected to do has become a globe trotter even at the expense of the poor masses.

‘’Even as we celebrate the Nations 56th independence anniversary amid killing hunger and excruciating poverty the Governor is busy junketing from one foreign nation to the other turning himself to the Minister of foreign affairs’.

However Beji urged the people of the state to remain resolute and strong in faith as the country moves towards 2019 general elections ” when the people will heave a sigh of relief from this bad leadership”.

He admonished party members to close ranks and eschew divisive tendencies by supporting the ongoing reconciliation in the party.

Beji congratulated Nigerlites and Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s independence anniversary and prayed that the Almighty Allah will sustain our great country.