Joshua Versus Klitschko Yet to Be Finalise

IBF world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is yet to confirm the second challenger to his title but already has a date and venue – November 26 at the Manchester Arena.

Domestic rival Hughie Fury, European champion Kubrat Pulev and mandatory challenger Joseph Parker were sounded out as potential opponents before former divisional supremo Klitschko (entered the equation following the collapse of his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Stories suggesting the deal was already signed have gathered momentum but Hearn said via a social media outlet: “I’ve seen a lot of stuff talking about AJ and Klitschko saying that it’s done. It’s definitely not done.

“We are in talks with Team Klitschko and his manager Bernd Boente. I’m hopeful that the fight can be made if everything works out.

“Joseph Parker, of course, our mandatory, fights live on Sky Sports on Saturday against Alexander Dimitrenko. That’s on the Nathan Cleverly v Juergen Braehmer broadcast.

“On AJ, we’re working hard and we hope to have some news soon. I’ll update you when I can.”

Joshua made the first defence of his title on June 25 when he recorded a seventh-round stoppage of American Dominic Breazeale at The O2.