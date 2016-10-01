Ekiti APC Hails Buhari 

By Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to restore hope to Nigerians after many years of unbridled corruption and unrealised dreams for a prosperous economy.

The party also congratulated Ekiti people on the 20th Year Anniversary of the creation of Ekiti State.

It said that although the gains recorded within the period were worth celebrating, it noted, however, that the reversals of fortunes in the last few years were challenges that should be tackled for the state to realise the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, praised Buhari for his fight against corruption and reconnecting Nigeria back to the international community as a responsible country that can be relied upon for best international practices in business and investments.

“In the last one year, the corruption index of Nigeria has come down with leaders around the world having more confidence in Nigeria as a country that is safe for business.

“Within a short period, Buhari brought the greatest challenge to the nation’s economic progress, Boko Haram, to its knees and we have started seeing dividends of that effort with foreign investments worth billions of dollars coming to Nigeria,” he said.

Berating the past administrations for the parlous state of the nation’s

economy, he noted that Buhari’s presidency had shown that hope was not lost in revamping the economy for the good of all Nigerians.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Buhari on his Change Agenda for economic prosperity, explaining that the pillage of the nation for 16 uninterrupted years by PDP was not a problem that could be resolved overnight.

Congratulating Ekiti people for the creation of the state 20 years after,

Olatunbosun said even though landmarks had been recorded, the period within which Governor Ayodele Fayose led the state had taken the state to a reverse gear, during which conducts strange to Ekiti people had taken their tolls on the people.

“The advent of Fayose in Ekiti politics marked a turning point in her

history, especially the loss of Ekiti core values of hard work, integrity,

honesty and contentment.

“Ekiti as we have it presently is not the dream of her founding fathers, as it has gone to the dogs where political demagogues and charlatans are at the helm of affairs.

“Today, the commonest stories reported daily in the media are about frauds over which the anti-corruption agencies have named the governor as alleged beneficiary of such crimes, with personal aggrandisement as his major plank of his administration,” he explained.

Urging Nigerians to continue to support the Change Agenda of the President for positive economic fortunes, he asked Ekiti people to redirect their focus to the creation of a new social order for the state to take its rightful place in the comity of decent states; ” If Fayose is out of the way, we believe Ekiti will be great again”, Olatunbosun concluded.