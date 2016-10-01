Edo Governorship Election: We Were Robbed, Says PDP

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the just concluded governorship election in Edo State which it lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as sheer robbery. The party said President Muhammadu Buhari’s con- gratulatory message to Godwin Obaseki had finally revealed “his hands” in what transpired during the Edo election. In a statement issued yes- terday by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP raised alarm over the likely danger facing democracy in the country. “President Buhari’s congratula- tory message to Godwin Obaseki has finally revealed his hand in the Edo Guber Election imbroglio. We note with sad- ness that he had never extended similar congratulatory messages or goodwill to PDP candidates who were victorious in various elections since he assumed office.

“In Bayelsa State where his party with the support of security agencies virtually declared war on Governor Seriake Dickson and the people of Bayelsa, the President refused to congratulate the PDP Candidate, who against all odds, managed to survive the APC onslaught. “His aides claimed then that the President was not in the business of congratulating election winners. Why the sud- den change of heart now if we may ask? The only plausible explanation is that the President was eager to confer legitimacy on an otherwise badly flawed election in which his party acted like Shina Rambo, the notorious armed robber. Only that this time, they were robbing the people of their votes. “The action of the President belies his statement that he belongs to nobody but belongs to everybody. The President has shown where he belongs. We recall that President Jonathan dutifully never failed to con- gratulate opposition candidates who won elections during his tenure including Adams Oshiomhole.

That is what is expected of a statesman. “We did not lose the guberna- torial election in Edo State. We can therefore not be described as bad losers. We were robbed by very shameless election riggers. “We fully support the Edo Chapter of the PDP in the total rejection of the election results. We also fully endorse their determination to employ all legitimate means to reclaim their stolen mandate. “Finally, we wish to warn Nigerians that our democracy is in grave danger. Since the advent of this administration, no election has been free and fair. We go for elections as if we are going to war; and virtually all elections conducted by INEC have been either inconclusive or blatantly rigged. “Today Rivers State has no representation in the National Assembly.

No thanks to the powers that be. If we do not collectively rise to resist this anti people onslaught we might as well say bye bye to democracy,” he said.

APGA Condemns Result

In a related development, the national chairman of All Progres- sives Grand Alliance, Dr. Victor Ike Oye, has condemned the outcome of the just concluded election in Edo State. The party described the way his party was treated as contemptuous, callous and malicious. He expressed surprise that the 876 votes allotted his party was deliberately done to humiliate and intimidate it’s members because of the massive attractions the party had among the people of Edo during preparations for the election. Oye wondered how INEC came to 876 votes when the support for the party cut across the three political zones of the state. He challenged INEC to produce the results it collated at each polling unit and get a forensic expert to examine it.

The outcome would shock the world, he said. According to him, the results collated by our polling agents showed that APGA garnered over 30,000 votes. “Some fraudulent persons traded with the APGA votes to make up for their own votes in order to win the election at all costs,” said the APGA chairman. He congratulated APGA supporters in Edo State for their doggedness and unrelenting support, urging them not to be fazed by the outcome of the election as it did not reflect what actually transpired. “Remain calm, peaceful and prayerful. It will not be long before the world know the truth. Truth is unassailable,” he said. He also praised its candidate, Osaro Onaiwu, for his innovative style of campaign that sent shock waves across the state, forcing the two leading parties to plot to silence him by squandering his votes and allocating a paltry 876 votes to him. The APGA boss assured his members that brighter days lie ahead as the party will intensify its awareness campaigns across the country as a way of shoring up its membership. He called on President Mu- hammadu Buhari to continue with his electoral reforms insist- ing that Nigeria’s democracy could only attain its full heights when elections are conducted with fineness and credibility.