Chevron Clinic Motivates Tennis Trainees

The annual NNPC/Chevron Tennis Clinic has always been a launching pad for aspiring kids in the racket sport and this year, 15 players selected from the 100, who participated in the have spoken of their desire to make the most of the chance to feature in next month’s Master tournament.

After three weeks of rigorious training by the coaches, only few were privileged to endure but gained enough skill and now participating in the weekend coaching programme ending on October 16 this year.

The event is been organised by Chris Enaharo on behalf of global oil and gas energy giants, Chevron Nigeria Limited. With the Masters set to start on October 17 and end on October 23, the stakes have been raised for these lucky lads, who count themselves privileged to be selected into the highly-rated Chevron club.

Some of the prilveledged players that are enjoying free coaching include Michael Owewa, Michael Ayoola, Wilson Igbinovia, Ezekiel Ekang, Steven Augustine, Opeyemi Agunbiade, Joseph Fortune, Emman Jebutu, Noah Adamu and Gabriel Masha.

The players met officials of Chevron on September 17, where they were given their gifts for being part of the programme.

In a short address by the General Manager, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Deji Haastrup, the players were challenged to improve on the foundation that has been laid for them at the Clinic.

“I can therefore say that the participants have been exposed to the necessary basics of tennis, upon which they can build on. I like to congratulate the participants, who have been privileged to be part of this year’s edition. I believe that they will continue to improve on the foundation that has been laid at this clinic”, added Haastrup.