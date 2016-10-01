CBN Governor’s Wife Released

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Barely 24 hours after the wife of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) Governor, Mrs Margaret Emefiele, was kidnapped and held for ransom, she was released in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Although the kidnappers had demanded for N1.5 billion before her release could be secured, she was rescued by a joint operation comprising the Nigerian Armed Forces, the police and local intelligence at the Ugoneki area in Benin City.

She is said to be recuperating at the Delta State Government House, Asaba, before onward movement to an unknown destination.

