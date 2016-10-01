BREAKING OVERNIGHT: kidnapped Wife of CBN Governor Released

Wife of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) Governor, Mrs Margaret Emefiele, kidnapped some 24 hours before, has been released by her abductors.

According to family sources she was rescued “due to the gallantry of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Forces”, in Ugoneki near Benin City and is currently recuperating in Government House, Asaba.

THISDAY and other mainstream media had delayed the story, Friday due to an appeal from the Emefiele family given the sensitivity of the negotiations for her release from the kidnappers yesterday.

Details shortly…