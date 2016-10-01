Amaechi: Inyang’s Death a Great Loss

Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has expressed shock over the death of Mr. Etim Inyang, a former Inspector General of Police who hailed from the South South region. In a statement issued by Amaechi’s media office in Abuja Friday , he described as not only painful but a national loss the demise of the nation’s former police chief who during his time in service made the South- South region proud. According to Amaechi,

” I am deeply pained by the death of our brother, former Inspector General Inyang; a thorough-bred professional police officer who served the country meritoriously. Late Inyang was a foremost son of the South South region who made the region proud with his track record as IG of the Nigerian Police Force. Mr. Etim Inyang was a reliable, trusted and a dependable police boss who would be missed by the entire South South people and the country at large. We will miss him. We pray God Almighty to strengthen the family and give them the grace to bear the irreparable loss.