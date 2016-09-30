Independence: PDP Says APC Responsible for Woes of Ordinary Nigerians

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the party is responsible for the woes of the ordinary Nigerian. It submitted that since the party came into power almost one and a half years ago, Nigerians have been facing several problems as a result of poor leadership and implementation of policies that were not people friendly. The party chairman in Niger state, Mr Tanko Beji, who made the observations in a statement released to newsmen to mark Nigeria’s 56th Independence anniversary, regretted that Niger state had not fared better under the leadership of the APC government of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

“Niger state has not fared better under the rulership of “the clueless visionless and rudderless APC government ” Beji declared in the statement. ” It is sad that virtually all the social infrastructures like water, roads, health facilities etc inherited from the Peoples Democratic Party government by the APC has been allowed to rot away thereby making the sufferings of the people become more unbearable”.

Tanko Beji recalled that the APC government declared state of emergencies on water, education and the health sectors but argued that “nothing tangible has been done to redress the deplorable conditions” adding that “for several months the taps in major cities have been dry while the road projects being embarked upon by the APC government has also been abandoned; patients visiting the general hospitals now have to sleep on bare floors”.