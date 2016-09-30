Independence: Buhari Has Courage to Steer Nigeria Out of Gloom – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said despite present economic challenges, Nigeria would attain greatness with the present crop of leadership at the helm of affairs.

“The present leadership has the country at heart. Importantly, it has the will, courage and determination to fix the myriad of problems confronting the nation at the moment,” the

Governor spoke in Sokoto Friday shortly after a special prayer session organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 56th independence anniversary.

He added that Nigeria was destined for greatness, as such all citizens must renew their faith in the country and be prepared to play their part in its development.

Tambuwal described Nigeria as Africa’s most important country which will continue to provide leadership direction for the continent.

While congratulating his fellow citizens for witnessing the milestone, the Governor said his administration will ensure it fulfills the promises it made to the people of Sokoto.

He also urged them to continue their prayers for the state and the nation at all times.