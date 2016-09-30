 Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu Can Go to Court, Says Oshiomhole’s Aide

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Special Adviser to Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State on Political Matters, Hon. Charles Idahosa, yesterday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to go court if he feels aggrieved about the outcome of the election instead of engaging in an unlawful protests.

Idahosa who reacted to the PDP protest in front of the INEC headquarters office, Benin City against the suspension of collations of results from the 18 local government areas, frowned at Ize-Iyamu’s media briefing, ejecting the results that was still been collated by INEC.

“Ize-Iyamu actions from day one showed that he is not ready for election. Instead of focusing on issues, he was busy insulting Oshiomhole, that has played his role as governor.

“His desperation has further jeopardised by Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who said his political family will produce the next governor of Edo State not knowing that Edo people are not fools.”

Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, also condemned the unwarranted protest by the PDP when the results were still being awaited from some local government areas and called on security agencies to do their job of protecting lives and property, declaring that “nobody is above the law.”

Meanwhile, following the protest by the PDP and Ize-Iyamu during the media briefing, security has been beefed up in some government quarters. For instance, the Golf Course road leading to Government House, Commercial Avenue and Osadebe Avenue, have been taken over by security operatives.

Similarly, the Godwin Obaseki campaign office and the official residence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were also manned by security agencts.

Speaking with a security operative who preferred anonymity, he disclosed that they were acting on security reports which according to him, was not favourable hence the need to put measures in place to forestalled any breakdown of law and order.