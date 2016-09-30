Crown Coach Laments Team’s Ouster by IfeanyiUbah

FED CUP OUSTER

Coach of beaten Crown FC, Fatai Osho, has lamented his team lost to politics after they fell 2-1 to FC IfeanyiUbah in the semi-final of the Federation Cup.

Big spenders IfeanyiUbah qualified for the cup final by eliminating giant killers Crown under very controversial circumstances so much so that fans forced the game to be abandoned with a few minutes to the end.

Coach Osho alleged his second-tier league club were denied an historic passage to the cup final by dubious officiating.

“Thank God the fans in the stadium all witnessed what happened it is not in my duty to judge the referee, but this is no longer football,” blasted Osho.

“This is pure politics, who is to be blamed?”

“Thank God these were not our fans, these were Kaduna State people fighting because of the treatment metted on my team.

“I felt so bad, it has been long I witnessed a match like this and ow can we have credible representatives in the continent?

“We have accepted it in good faith and I am really proud of my boys. Let see how it goes in our last league match of the season this one is over.”

Crown are battling for promotion back to the Nigeria premier league.

The Ogbomosho club are tied at the top of Division B2 with Gateway FC on 21 points with a match