Abuja Rubicon, Kaduna Deebee, Ibadan Jericho shine at MTN/Kano 2016 Polo

Abuja Rubicon, Ibadan Jericho and Kaduna DeeBee Farmers, have emerged as first set of winners at the on-going MTN/Kano International Polo Tournament.

The Dantata Cup, the first major cup of the prestigious event was decided before a full house at the legendary Usman Dantata polo ground, as the resilient Abuja Rubicon team won the gold, defeating six other opponents.

The Abuja Boys, powered by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, were clearly the stars of the tournament, as they added the Ado Bayero Cup played in honour of the immediate past Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ado Bayero, to their trophy haul.

Before clinching the royal crown, the Abuja Rubicon team, made up of the quartet of Lado Aliyu, Idris Badamasi, Malik Badamasi and Jamilu Mohammed, had put themselves in pole position after overcoming tournament favourites, Kano Titan, 412-3 in their opening game of the Dantata Cup cracker before facing defending champions, Lagos Marina in the final.

While Rubicon easily eased past the Lagosians 9-1 for their double titles win, Bashir Dantata, the legendary Chairman of Kano Polo pivoted his Kano Dantek squad to a runner’s up finish after out placing Kaduna EMC side 8-61/2 in the Dantata Cup series.

Ibadan Jericho gave the South-west contingent plenty to celebrate as they clinched a sensational MRS Cup victory by defeating home boys, Kano Triple K. The explosive final was decided by sudden death scored by Dozie Onwuli after the two arch rivals laboured to 3-3 draw at the end of the final chukka.

Other major cups to be carted home by the best playing teams in the opening stages of the Kano grand polo fiesta include the Kura Mohammed Cup, Dantata and Sawoe Cup, and the Sani Abacha Cup played in memory of the former Head of State.

Dignitaries including the former Governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, the Chiroman of Kano, members of the National Assembly, business gurus and thousands of polo buffs from cross the country were present to witness the first stage of the prestigious MTN Kano polo festival.