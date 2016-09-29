Police Intercepts Dangote Truck Carrying Indian Hemp

Kebbi State Police Command has intercepted a truck, belonging to Dangote Group of Companies carrying 176 sacks of 50kg of suspected to be Indian hemp.

Parading the suspect before journalists at the police headquarters in Birnin-Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Kabiru Ibrahim, said the truck with the registration number: Kano SML 124 XA was apprehended at Koko during stop and search exercise with one suspect Aliyu Sani. Ibrahim said the truck loaded the consignment from Ogere in Ogun State, was heading to Bodinga town, the headquarters of Bodinga Local Government Area in Sokoto State. The CP expressed the determination of the command to fight criminal activities in the state, however promised to carry out detailed investigation in the matter.