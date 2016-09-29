PDP Convention Suit: Court Adjourns Indefinitely

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court hearing the case of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention suit has adjourned the matter indefinitely, pending the outcome of the matter at an Appeal Court.

Factional Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, had filed a suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja challenging the legality of the party’s convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling on Thursday, told parties that he had to adjourn the matter sine die as a result of an interlocutory appeal filed by the Makarfi-led group at the Court of Appeal.

The judge however took a swipe at the group for the notice of appeal which had challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit, noting that the issue was never moved before the court before it was made as a ground for appeal.

Abang, in his ruling, said that there is no doubt that the 3rd to 9th defendants (the Makarfi-led caretaker committee) have transmitted records of appeal against the decision of the court.