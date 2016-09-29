Nigeria’ll Get Out of Recession, Says New DG of ITF

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has assured that Nigeria will soon get out of recession.

He has therefore charged the staff of the Fund to contribute positively through the implementation of the ITF mandate in getting the country out of the economic challenge.

Ari, who was appointed recently by President Mohammadu Buhari to head ITF, gave the reassurance while taking over the mantle of leadership of the fund.

He said, “I see my appointment as an act of God and I promise not to fail, but to deliver on my mandate.”

While thanking the President for the confidence reposed in him, the DG said, “We are presently in an economic recession and I am positive that Nigeria will get out of recession through the implementation of the ITF mandate. I call on all staff of ITF to contribute positively to take the country out of the recession.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the former acting DG of the fund, Mr. Dickson Onouha implored all staff of the fund to give the new helmsman the necessary support for him to achieve his mandate.

Also Charging Ari on his mandate, Plateau State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) enjoined him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in turning around the fortunes of the fund.

Chairman of the council, Mr Yakubu Taddy said “the fresh challenges before you as you assume office are not unsurmountable by you because we trust in your abilities.

“You have proven your mettle when you headed PRTVC and you were at one time the Permanent Secretary, Government House in the state; these are quite sensitive positions that have prepared you adequately for this new job.”