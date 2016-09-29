IfeanyiUbah Halts Ambitious Crown FC

FEDERATION CUP

FC IfeanyiUbah will play in the final of this year’s Nigeria Federation Cup after the Nnewi club defeated giant killers Crown FC 2-1 in Kaduna wednesday.

The Anambra Warriors will slug it out with the winners of the second semifinal between Enyimba and Nasarawa United to be played today with the eventual winners of the cup representing Nigeria in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Giant killers Crown, who sent packing Rangers and Wikki, took the lead after 15 minutes, before Elu Wilson restored parity after 21 minutes.

IfeanyiUbah, with their wealthy club owner watching from the stands, then took the lead in the 56th minute through a controversial penalty converted by Camerounian midfielder Tamen Medrano.

An equaliser by Crown in 86th minute by Yakubu Ahmed, which appeared to be a good goal, was chalked off by the referee, who was subsequently attacked by angry fans.

But after this disruption, play continued for ‘The Anambra Warriors’ IfeanyiUbah to shoot to the

cup final.