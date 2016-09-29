Guru Faults Katsina Governor on Alleged $40bn Pumped into Niger Delta

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has faulted the call by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Niger Delta leaders to account for how they spent about $40 billion said to have been pumped into the region in recent years.

Maharaj who in a release titled, “Gov. Aminu Masari Is A Joker” and made available to journalists on Thursday, was reacting to Masari’s statement that the Niger Delta people have no basis for their agitation. He said the governor must look inward before pointing accusing fingers at another section of the country when it comes to accountability.

He said while the governor has done nothing wrong by asking Niger Delta leaders to be accountable, it is also true that no one will be saying anything illogically or constitutionally offensive by calling on Northern leaders to account for all they have received and extracted from the country.

According to him, it is an open fact that the Northern part is the country is the most backward area despite all the money in billions of dollars that its leaders have handled on its behalf, stating that Nigeria is gradually becoming a major African theatre of greed and graft, where stealing is a standard way of life punishable only when you either cannot bribe your way out of legal nemesis or when you enroll with the wrong political party.

He said, “Northern Nigeria leaders of today may deny all the accusations that they choose to avoid, they are free to issue all the threats they can and are at liberty to apportion all blames they can afford against their counterparts. Whatever it is they choose to do against love and truth can never erase the fact that they are predominantly responsible for Nigeria’s disgraceful state of destitution.”