FCT Police Assures Foreign Nationals of Safety, Protection

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, wednesday assured foreign nationals resident in the territory of safety and protection of their business interests. According to Mustafa, the command has put in place adequate security measures to protect and facilitate a safe and secured atmosphere for their businesses to thrive. A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said the CP gave the assurance while playing host to the Charge D’Affairs of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Mr. Qin Jian.

The Charge D’Affairs had in his entourage the Embassy Defence Attaché, Senior Colonel Wang Puin Xu and his assistant Captain Zhan Su, who were at the commissioner’s office on a courtesy visit. The CP extolled the robust cordial working relationship that has been existing between the Embassy and the FCT Police Command. According to the statement, the rationale for the visit was hinged on building on the existing partnership between the Chinese Embassy and FCT Police Command, which has been prompt in providing security and protection for it citizens and their businesses located in FCT.